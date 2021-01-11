Santa Fe promotional product distributor A2Z Promo Zone has won a $130,000 federal contract to supply 500 industrial air purifiers to Indian Health Service in Oklahoma City.
The contract is part of the personal protective equipment distribution A2Z Promo Zone owner Paul Visarraga started at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
The pandemic sidelined his primary promotional product distribution operation, which made up 70 percent of his business before the pandemic. Visarraga is also nearing the end of his second five-year contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to supply more than 10,000 burial flags per month, a contract that previously amounted to 30 percent of his revenue.
Burial flag distribution now makes up 95 percent of his revenue, with PPE sales, including the Indian Health Service contract, accounting for 5 percent of sales, he said.
Visarraga saw the federal solicitation for air purifiers and applied.
“One of the people I was dealing with for PPE had access to air purifiers,” he said. “I am able to make a pretty good profit off this sale.”
