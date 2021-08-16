Esquina Pizza will eventually share a building with fine dining Mexican restaurant Paloma, both owned by Marja Martin.
The Esquina sign went up earlier this month, but Martin said that was more the sign maker’s enthusiasm than her desire.
“If I had my choice, I would not have put it up,” she said. “I’m not ready to say when we are opening. I’m not ready to talk about it.”
Martin opened Paloma, 401 S. Guadalupe St., in 2017.
