The developer of a 100-room Staybridge Suites extended-stay hotel intends to apply next month for city approval of its development plan and a variance to allow for a 40-foot-tall sign.
The proposal calls for a three-story hotel on the vacant lot immediately west of the San Isidro Plaza commercial center. Preliminary architectural drawings from Base4 Architects Engineers Interiors in Boca Raton, Fla., show 70 studio rooms and 30 one-bedroom rooms.
Staybridge Suites is an extended-stay brand of InterContinental Hotels Group, whose brands include Kimpton Hotels, Holiday Inn and Candlewood Suites, among others. All the Staybridge rooms are suites with fully equipped kitchens.
Staybridge would join a cluster of about dozen hotels and motels on a one-mile stretch of Cerrillos between Richards Avenue and Wagon Road.
The hotel would be located some 850 feet back from Cerrillos Road, with the main entrance from an extension of San Ignacio Road that the developer plans to build, planning consultant Jim Siebert said Wednesday at an Early Neighborhood Notification meeting.
The Early Neighborhood Notification provided the first look at the hotel and some of the details. The project has not been officially submitted to the city of Santa Fe.
Early Neighborhood Notifications precede filing any applications with the city Land Use Department. Development plans require early neighborhood notification meeting with notices sent to all physical and mailing addresses and neighborhood associations within 300 feet of the project.
The Staybridge project is a collaboration between the property owner Albert Salame and Amarillo psychiatrist Murali Veeramachaneni, who will develop the hotel.
Danbury, Conn., developer Albert J. Salame Co., through its Plaza Camino Real NM LLC subsidiary, has owned the 10.26 acres of undeveloped land directly west of San Isidro Plaza since 2005. The hotel is to be built on 3.2 acres at the north end, with the remaining acreage toward Cerrillos remaining undeveloped for now, Siebert said.
Siebert said the city has not allowed access to the property from Cerrillos, which led to plans to extend San Ignacio Road to the west. The sign height maximum is 24 feet but a 40-foot height is sought for the sign to have more visibility from Cerrillos, he said.
Siebert said development plan and sign variance approvals will be followed by seeking grading and drainage permits with hopes of filing for a building permit in summer or fall 2020. He estimated a one-year construction period, anticipating a late 2021 opening for Staybridge Suites.
