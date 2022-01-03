Another apartment project is on the drawing board adjacent to the 120-unit Acequia Lofts apartments now under construction on Agua Fría Street west of Frenchy’s Field.
A 62-unit project with three buildings is slated for 2750 Boylan Circle, which was revealed Dec. 15 by Architectural Alliance at an Early Neighborhood Notification meeting.
All the units are planned to be one bedroom and 788 square feet, with an estimated monthly rent of $1,500, Architectural Alliance architect Hunter Redman said.
“The units are all pretty much identical,” Redman said. “The owners have found a demand for this type of unit.”
The project owners and developer is Pigeon OZB LLC.
The three two-story structures wrap around three sides of the parking lot, which will have a permeable pavement to enable water harvesting, Redman said.
Architectural Alliance owner Eric Enfield said the development plan is scheduled to be considered by the Santa Fe Planning Commission in mid-January.
