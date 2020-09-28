Local high-tech entrepreneurs could get their foot in the door at Los Alamos and Sandia national laboratories through a new program funded by a federal grant and the labs.
The New Mexico Laboratory Embedded Entrepreneurship Program will recruit five innovators over a three-year period to build, launch and scale national security-focused solutions in the state.
“Instead of spinning companies off from the labs, it will be spinning companies into the lab to advance the technology [the startup companies] are developing,” said Patrick Sullivan, executive director of the Los Alamos Commerce and Development Corp., which received a $600,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to launch the program.
The labs will likely contribute a similar amount to fund the program, he said.
The program is a partnership among Sullivan’s organization, the two labs and Central New Mexico Community College.
“The program supports innovators who are working on transformative technology that can solve some of the toughest national security-related problems by matching them with experts and facilities at New Mexico’s national laboratories,” Sullivan said.
Details of the program are still being worked out. How companies can apply for the program will likely be released early next year, he said.
Terrific news.
