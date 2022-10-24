The 2nd & Charles national bookstore chain will fill the last big vacancy at Santa Fe Place.

At 2nd & Charles, shoppers can buy or sell books, visual media, games and other media with cash or store credit.

An opening date has not been announced for the Birmingham, Ala.-based chain, which started tenant improvement in mid-October in a portion of the former Mervyn’s anchor space, next to Conn’s HomePlus, which opened in June in 39,850 square feet of Mervin’s space.

