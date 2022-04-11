It’s the 1930s gas station building that could and still can.
The longtime Gulf station at Washington Avenue and Marcy Street pumped its last gasoline in 1994 as an Exxon station, then continued as a bank branch until U.S. Bank closed in January 2021.
Now the revered Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque will restore the historic Sinclair Oil look from the 1930s at the station as it plans to open a retail store for its branded spa products and gin, as well as have a gin tasting room.
“That building has a beautiful outdoor space,” said Matthew Rembe, executive director of Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm, which his family acquired in 1976. “We feel we can energize that corner [Marcy and Washington] with people outside.”
Los Poblanos in coming months will expand into gin production from botanicals and lavender grown at its farm on Rio Grande Boulevard, just north of Montaño Road. It will have three gin tasting rooms — in Albuquerque, in Santa Fe and at the farm, said Sara Sheesley, marketing director at Los Poblanos.
“We will keep it to that and see where it goes,” Sheesley said about the three planned outlets.
The distillery and Albuquerque tasting room will be in the same Fourth Street building. Gin production has not started, she said.
“The gin is still in development,” she said.
The Santa Fe outpost fits precisely into the era when the Los Poblanos hacienda was built in 1932, designed by Santa Fe architect John Gaw Meem. The Santa Fe Historic Preservation Division determined the gas station was built around 1935 to 1937, and the same structure has stayed in place ever since.
“This is our second attempt to remodel a historic building in Santa Fe,” Rembe said. “We put in a bid on a midcentury motel on Old Santa Fe Trail several years ago. We were waiting for the right building to come up. We have a love for historic preservation. We love old buildings. We love the idea of adaptive reuse.”
The gas station has retained its 1930s pump island-and-canopy look nearly 30 years after the station closed.
“This seems to be the right fit in the right era,” Sheesley said. “The Rembe family waited for just the right fit. When that property came up [for lease], it was an ‘Aha, this is it.’ ”
Matthew Rembe grew up on the Albuquerque property and since 2004 has been its executive director. It was a family farm until 1999 when the main hacienda was converted into a six-room bed-and-breakfast.
The business has evolved continually since then, with gin distillation the latest addition. Los Poblanos expanded to 20 rooms in 2009 with the Meem Suites added near the hacienda and more rooms built near the farmhouse.
These additional business components make the property profitable, Rembe said.
“It’s a market-driven preservation effort,” Rembe said. “We want to make sure to make it a viable business.”
In 2017, Los Poblanos expanded the guests-only dinner in the hacienda by creating a public restaurant, Campo, in a former dairy building on the property. Campo has earned local and national acclaim for its use of locally sourced ingredients.
More rooms followed in 2017 near the 25-acre lavender fields to bring the room count to 45. The original six rooms in the hacienda were converted into a spa that opened in July 2021.
“They started with a small B&B that struggled to keep employees year-round,” Sheesley said. “We can now have year-round employees in different business under one umbrella.”
A spa had been under consideration, but the pandemic drove it to reality.
“We did 75 weddings a year,” Rembe said. “The pandemic did away with that. The income from the spa replaced the income from the weddings. Now we do only about 24 weddings a year.”
Los Poblanos has applied in Santa Fe for a craft distiller off-site location license and has leased the 0.121-acre gas station property with a 2,073-square-foot main building and 304-square-foot adjoining building on the Marcy Street side. The desire is to open the gin tasting room and retail shop in late summer, Sheesley said.
“We are facing challenges, supply challenges, construction challenges,” Sheesley said. “Apparently, it’s really difficult to get bottles right now.”
Los Poblanos will start with two variations of gin, lavender and a botanical blend with lavender — all distilled from plants grown at Los Poblanos, she said.
Los Poblanos is among the most lauded hotels in the state, with recent plaudits in Condé Nast Traveler, Sunset, Fodor’s and Outside. Sunset magazine in March described Los Poblanos as “one of the country’s last distinctive places.”
Fodor’s recently picked Campo and Market Steer in Santa Fe as two of 11 hotels that have “some of the best restaurants in the country.” Wine Spectator in 2021 gave Campo the Best of Award of Excellence, the second of three levels; it was one of only two restaurants in New Mexico attaining that level, along with The Compound in Santa Fe.
Condé Nast Traveler ranked Los Poblanos at No. 5 of “Top 15 Hotels in the Southwest and West” in its Readers’ Choice Awards in October. Inn of the Five Graces in Santa Fe ranked No. 7 on the same list.
After the Sinclair gas station opened the Santa Fe structure in about 1937, Conrad’s Super Service Station operated the site until 1953. At that time, Reyes Padilla brought in Gulf for his Rey’s Gulf station.
Gulf remained the standard bearer at 201 Washington Ave. until Chevron absorbed Gulf in 1987, but Padilla left in 1957 and rose high in the ranks of the Santa Fe and New Mexico real estate world. A number of operators had short stints with the Gulf station until Bennie Maestas took over in 1968 and operated the station until 1987.
Rudy Martinez then had a brief run with Rudy’s Downtown Exxon from 1988 to 1994.
A string of banks followed from 1998, starting with First State Bank to 2005, then First Community Bank from 2005-11, at which time U.S. Bank took over First Community and U.S. Bank remained in the gas station until January 2021.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Welcome, Los Poblanos! They are such a purveyor of quality in ABQ, we needed them downtown! Please bring a CAMPO restaurant too! Love the Rembe's!
I am glad to see that waste of good space, for what was basically an ATM, go now to a better retail and social purpose. Now if only the former Kaune's across the street could be repurposed from its current noncontributing usage to something more vital to downtown.
Just up the street, the S.F. Properties office at 216 Washington Avenue is evidently also the S.F. office for a certain ex-governor:
https://www.billrichardson.com/contact/contact-bill-richardson
Hopefully local juniper berries to help all our allergies, but god please don't put lavender in everything cause many do not like it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.