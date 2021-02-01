A car wash and a 140-unit apartment complex are possible additions to the Santa Fe Place mall property.
Pre-development conferences with the city's Land Use Department have taken place for both projects, according to a meeting schedule provided by the city.
“Those are the hopes, but there are other projects we are looking at,” mall general manager Jim Schertzing said. “None have been approved.”
The apartments could be built on the back side of the mall near the bus stop and not far from the food court entrance, and the car wash is possible for the lot near the Zafarano Drive entrance.
The mall is becoming a residential draw. The 240-unit Turquesa Apartments is under construction behind Santa Fe Place across Wagon Road.
