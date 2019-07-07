In a series of leaked diplomatic cables, Britain’s ambassador to the United States, Kim Darroch, described President Donald Trump as “radiating insecurity” and his administration as diplomatically “clumsy and inept,” a withering assessment that threatened to damage bilateral relations at a delicate moment for Britain.
The cables were published late Saturday by The Mail on Sunday, span a period from 2017 to the present and include candid assessments of U.S. domestic politics and Washington’s treatment of Iran over its nuclear weapons program.
The most closely held of the cables was intended as an update on the new Trump administration for a narrow audience of top British officials. It described the chaos inside the new administration, the concerns about the future of the Atlantic relationship and the struggle to figure out who had the president’s ear.
It was unclear who leaked the documents and how The Mail obtained them. But the British news outlet identified only one recipient in Britain: Mark Sedwill, a longtime British diplomat who succeeded Darroch as national security adviser and became Cabinet secretary in 2018.
A statement by the British Foreign Office made it clear that the documents were authentic. It said: “The British public would expect our ambassadors to provide ministers with an honest, unvarnished assessment of the politics in their country. Their views are not necessarily the views of ministers or indeed the government
“But we pay them to be candid. Just as the U.S. ambassador here will send back his reading of Westminster politics and personalities.”
A spokesman for the British Foreign Office said later Sunday that it would start “a formal leak investigation.”
The White House did not immediately comment Sunday, but Trump has been known to react badly to criticism. The British government recently hosted the U.S. president for his first state visit, which included a lavish banquet at Buckingham Palace and a 41-gun salute — gestures apparently aimed at winning his good will.
As Britain barrels toward Brexit, set for Oct. 31, a hard exit from the European Union appears more likely, and Trump has repeatedly dangled an advantageous trade deal with the United States.
In the cables, the British ambassador says that British analysts do not believe that the Trump administration “is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept.”
The diplomat noted that Trump has regularly survived scandals in the past, and suggested that he could win a second term as president. “Trump may emerge from the flames, battered but intact, like Schwarzenegger in the final scenes of ‘The Terminator,’ ” Darroch wrote, referring to the 1984 science-fiction film.
He warned of “real risks on the horizon,” as Trump guided U.S. policy away from consensus with Britain. “This ‘America First’ administration could do some profoundly damaging things to the world trade system: such as denounce the W.T.O., tear up existing trade details, launch protectionist action, even against allies,” he wrote. “It could further undermine international action on climate change, or further cut U.N. funding.”
He noted that Trump’s decision to order a missile strike on a Syrian air base had been a political success, but warned that “a less well judged military intervention is not inconceivable.”
A theory among British officials in the United States is that the leak had less to do with Darroch than with his successor. The ambassador would ordinarily be finishing up his time in Washington around the end of 2019 or the beginning of 2020. The long-running assumption is that he would be succeeded by Sedwill.
Sedwill has been in the crosshairs of pro-Brexit politicians. The leak, according to this theory, may have been intended to assure that Sedwill was not appointed and that a more pro-Trump, pro-Brexit diplomat would be sent to fill Britain’s most prestigious ambassadorial post.
On Sunday morning, Nigel Farage, the Brexit Party leader who has a close relationship with Trump, said Darroch should step down, calling him “totally unsuited to the job.”
A diplomat for 29 years, Darroch has handled many of the country’s most sensitive international issues. He has served as Britain’s permanent representative to the EU, as head of the Foreign Office’s press office and as national security adviser.
On Sunday, he declined to comment on the leak of the cables.
There is some history to the relationship between Trump and the British ambassador. Shortly after he took up the post in 2016, a memorandum by Darroch was leaked, suggesting that Trump would be “open to outside influence if pitched right.”
Trump then recommended, via Twitter, that his friend Farage, then the leader of the U.K. Independence Party, be appointed as ambassador to Washington in Darroch’s place. “He would do a great job!” Trump wrote.
A Downing Street spokesman responded swiftly then that Darroch had the government’s support.
While all the observations in the leaked cables have been echoed in books and news articles, it closely reflected the frustrations that Darroch and other foreign diplomats had reported during the period, as they sought to get access to the administration and feared that many long-running initiatives might run off the rails. Few of them had even conversed with the secretary of state at the time, Rex Tillerson.
But the trove included some more recent cables, including one written just hours after Trump reversed himself and decided not to go ahead with a military strike on Iranian bases after the shooting down of a U.S. drone.
Again, the cable described a chaotic policy process at the White House, though Darroch concluded that the president came out in the right place and avoided a bigger conflict — even if he got to the decision in the most meandering of policy debates, including consultations outside his own national security staff.