LONDON — Britain looked headed for a December general election after the opposition Labour Party on Tuesday said that it was ready to support an early vote — just hours before lawmakers were scheduled to debate a plan for one from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The shift makes it much more likely that Johnson will receive the backing he needs from Parliament on Tuesday for a Dec. 12 election, a contest that would effectively throw the question of what to do about Brexit back to the people.
But the opposition leader, Jeremy Corbyn, also said that he would try to amend the government’s proposal to expand the franchise to 16- and 17-year-olds and to European Union nationals. Johnson opposes both ideas and, if the amendments come to a vote, that issue could yet derail the move for a December election.
On Monday, the Labour Party opposed an early election, depriving Johnson of the votes he needed and thwarting his third attempt to secure one. But on Tuesday, Corbyn signaled a significant shift when he addressed his top team.
Corbyn explained his change by saying that his primary condition for supporting an election had been fulfilled on Monday when the European Union granted Britain its latest Brexit extension, until Jan. 31, and Johnson then formalized it, removing the possibility that Britain would leave the European Union without a deal before an election could take place.
“I have consistently said that we are ready for an election and our support is subject to a no-deal Brexit being taken off the table,” Corbyn said in comments released by his office, adding that this condition “has now been met.”
“We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen,” Corbyn said.
If Johnson wins the vote on Tuesday, a new election could break the deadlock that has left Britain’s politics paralyzed in the aftermath of the 2016 referendum to leave the European Union.
Labour has been divided over whether to hold an early election that opinion polls currently suggest the party would lose.
But Labour had been outflanked because two smaller opposition parties, the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party, seemed ready to support Johnson’s bid for an early vote.
It was still unclear whether Johnson’s plan would succeed Tuesday evening. The House of Commons voted on Tuesday afternoon 312-295 to approve a motion allowing lawmakers to amend the election plan — a setback for the government.
The smaller opposition parties object to the proposed election date of Dec. 12., preferring an earlier vote. There could also now be a battle over Labour’s push to provide votes for European Union citizens living in Britain or for 16- and 17-year-olds (who can vote in Scottish elections) — something that the government opposes.
Downing Street made it clear on Tuesday that it would resist any attempt to push either cause, arguing that it would be practically impossible to give 16- and 17-year-olds the right to vote in time for the election.
Many EU citizens are already registered because they can vote in local and European Parliament elections, but the government says it would be wrong to make a big change like this so close to a vote without thorough consultation.
Behind this dispute lie clear political interests, because younger people and residents from other EU countries are thought to be less in favor of Brexit, meaning their inclusion could help opposition parties.
Downing Street seems more flexible on the election date. It argues that the day preferred by the Liberal Democrats, Dec. 9, is impractical because it is a Monday and would force local election officials to make preparations during a weekend. Johnson seems more open to accepting Dec. 10 or 11 if opposition parties insist, though that would mean abandoning the recent British tradition of holding elections on Thursdays.
Not all Labour lawmakers agree with Corbyn’s decision to support an election at a time when his party is well behind the Conservatives in the opinion polls. Barry Sheerman, a Labour member of Parliament, described the plan as “sheer madness” and said on Twitter that a majority of the leadership team was against it.
And if any of the votes go against the government, Johnson could withdraw his election bill.
Nevertheless, on Tuesday, Johnson needs only a simple majority of lawmakers to support his plan. The other two opposition parties could give him enough votes without Labour.
The Liberal Democrats believe that it is in their interests to have a quick election before Brexit because their main policy is to oppose British withdrawal from the European Union. They argue that there is insufficient support in Parliament for a second referendum and that a change of government is the only chance of stopping Brexit.
The Scottish National Party also opposes Brexit, but would like an election soon because its former leader, Alex Salmond, faces trial next year on charges of attempted rape and sexual assault — a case that is likely to generate negative publicity for the party.
On Monday, Johnson failed in his third attempt to secure a general election because, under the mechanism he chose then, he required a two-thirds majority.
Corbyn did not say outright that he planned to support the government’s latest proposal, but he reiterated at a news conference that his party’s key condition for supporting an early election had now been met, and that he was looking forward to a campaign.
“We are now going to be out on the streets for six weeks — it’s going to be fun,” he said, surrounded by members of his party. “And I just had a weather forecast. It’s going to be good weather.”
