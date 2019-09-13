Authorities Friday identified a 17-year-old boy who died in custody in Santa Fe’s juvenile detention facility last week as Nathaniel Valenzuela.
Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Ríos said Valenzuela’s death is still being investigated, though it was suspected to have been suicide, he said.
A report from the state Office of the Medical Investigator has not yet been completed.
Valenzuela was found dead inside the juvenile detention facility at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 6, according to dispatch logs. Several deputies responded to the facility, as well as OMI.
Valenzuela was on a federal hold at the facility by the U.S. Marshals Service, Ríos said.
Ríos said he was unaware of what the charge against Valenzuela was, and neither jail staff nor county spokeswoman Carmelina Hart provided any further information on his case Friday.
The juvenile detention facility, located at 4250 Airport Road, is overseen by the county and can house up to 63 youths but typically averages only about 10.
Santa Fe is one of only eight counties in New Mexico that operate juvenile detention facilities. A New Mexican report from August detailed the $2.4 million in annual costs for the 67,000-square-foot facility, which at times staffs more employees than inmates.