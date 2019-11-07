Experts in rural economic development are discussing ways to bolster employment and combat poverty in remote areas of New Mexico.
Workshops organized by the Western Governors’ Association on Tuesday delved into strategies for helping people, including disabled residents, work remotely from home for far-away businesses.
A separate panel is exploring strategies for ensuring access to nutritious food in impoverished communities or people living far from population centers.
About one and three children in New Mexico come from homes where parents struggle to find secure employment. The workshops have brought together experts from academia, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the energy industry, a homebuilders’ association and anti-hunger groups.
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was scheduled to speak at the conference Tuesday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.