A woman who says she was hit by a regional bus in 2019 has filed a lawsuit against the city, the regional transit district and the state Department of Transportation.
In her complaint, filed in state District Court, Carole Henderson alleges she was crossing Cerrillos Road at Second Street on June 11 when she was struck by a Blue Bus operated by the North Central Regional Transit District.
In the lawsuit, Henderson says she was crossing "on a green pedestrian signal" when bus driver Mary G. Diaz — who is also named as a defendant — was making a left turn onto Cerrillos from the Santa Fe Indian Hospital.
Henderson suffered injuries to her brain, an arm, a leg and eyes, causing her physical and emotional pain, the complaint says.
The lawsuit alleges "Diaz has previously engaged in negligence within her job duties" but the transit district denied a request for records on her accident history and her personnel file.
Diaz is still employed by the transit district, according to a spokesman, who declined to comment on the pending litigation.
The state Department of Transportation and the city of Santa Fe also declined to comment.
Henderson is seeking unspecified damages.
