Police in Las Vegas, N.M., are investigating the shooting death of a man who testified against prison gang members last year.
Police made no immediate arrests in the killing Monday night of 48-year-old Leroy “Smurf” Lucero in front of his home, according to the Albuquerque Journal.
Police investigator Caleb Marquez said police hadn’t determined a motive, but there was no reason to believe anybody else was in danger.
Lucero was a former member of Syndicato de Nuevo Mexico and a key witness for the government in the trial of seven defendants in May 2018. He testified about various crimes, including a directive that led to the 2001 killings of two inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility, a state prison in Las Cruces.