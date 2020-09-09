Cold temperatures, rain and snow helped to increase the containment lines of the Medio Fire northeast of Santa Fe.
The weather helped to slow the blaze along its northeast corner near the 2011 Pacheco Fire burn scar, according to a Wednesday news release from Santa Fe National Forest.
The fire was 95 percent contained and had burned 4,010 acres as of Wednesday, the news release said. Though overnight rain and snow helped, warm and dry weather is expected to be back by Friday and through the weekend.
There are two hand crews, three engines, one helicopter and one fixed-wing aircraft fighting the blaze, the news release said. Trail closures in and around the area of the fire are still in place, as well as temporary flight restrictions over the burn area.
Smoke from the Medio Fire, as well as from blazes in surrounding Western states, is lingering over New Mexico. Individuals with smoke sensitivities and those with respiratory and heart diseases are encouraged to take precautions, the news release said.
A lightning strike started the Medio Fire on Aug. 17.
