A winter storm warning has been issuedALBUQUERQUE — A winter storm warning has been issued for northeastern and Northern New Mexico through Thursday evening, with heavy snowfall expected in some areas.
The National Weather Service in Albuquerque says the coldest air of the season will also filter in by Thursday afternoon and Friday morning with freezing temperatures possible as far south as Southern New Mexico.
Up to a foot of snow could fall over Raton Pass and the Johnson and Bartlett Mesas by Thursday, with up to 8 inches blanketing the highest elevations of the Sangre de Cristo mountains.
Along the Interstate 25 corridor from Las Vegas to Raton, 1 to 4 inches of snow may fall and create slick road conditions.
New Mexico Department of Transportation crews have been loading up salt and cinder trucks for the past two days.
