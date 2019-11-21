Winter storm conditions led Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to send all state workers operating out of Santa Fe offices home early Thursday.
“State government offices in Santa Fe are now closed due to inclement weather and poor road conditions,” the governor tweeted around 12:30 p.m. “State employees, thank you as always for your work — please drive safely getting home!”
Spokesman Tripp Stelnicki said the governor’s decision was to ensure employees “get home safe,” given weather conditions in the city were worsening as the afternoon wore on. Sharon Sullivan, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, said shortly before 2 p.m. that the Santa Fe area “can expect more rain and snow showers for the rest of the day, mostly snow after 8 p.m., with a probable total accumulation of about an inch and a half.”
She said the storm system should move out of the area, heading northeast, by early Friday.
City of Santa Fe spokeswoman Lilia Chacon said shortly before 2 p.m. that the city has no plans to close early Thursday.
