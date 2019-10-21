Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber has signed a letter along with more than 200 mayors from across the country urging Congress to extend a solar tax credit.
A news release for the mayors says the solar Investment Tax Credit has helped spur more than $140 billion in private investment, helped cut solar investment costs by 70 percent and aided in employing more than 200,000 people in the solar industry since 2006.
Twenty-eight of the mayors who signed the letter have already committed their cities to 100 percent renewable energy on various timelines. The letter includes signatures from the mayors of Philadelphia; San Antonio, Texas; Wichita, Kan.; Tacoma, Wash.; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; and many other cities.
The letter notes that “solar installer” is one of the nation’s fastest-growing jobs and leads to lower energy costs for consumers while protecting the environment.
