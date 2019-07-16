Santa Fe fire crews shut down Camino Corrales near Old Santa Fe Trail on Tuesday evening to repair a water main break that caused a nearly foot-long hole in the road, fire department Battalion Chief Carl Crook said.
Water to residents in the area was temporarily shut off as crews worked to make repairs to the 8-inch pipe, Crook said.
Crews began working on the pipe around 5:30 p.m. and were still working an hour later.
The roadway should be accessible by Wednesday morning, Crook said.
Residents in the area should be able to access their homes via Garcia Street, Crook said.