Warren taps Haaland, 2 others as ‘co-chairs’

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Debra Haaland, D-N.M., arrives before President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren announced Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 she has named Haaland, U.S. Reps. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Katie Porter, D-Calif., as her campaign co-chairs. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

ALBUQUERQUE — Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren has named U.S. Reps. Deb Haaland, Ayanna Pressley and Katie Porter as her campaign co-chairs.

Warren made the announcement Friday on social media with a video of the congresswomen at her campaign rallies. Haaland of Albuquerque is one of the first Native American women elected to the U.S. House. Pressley was elected to her Boston-area seat after defeating a Democratic incumbent in a primary last year. She is the first black woman elected to Congress from Massachusetts. Porter’s represents a district south of Los Angeles.

