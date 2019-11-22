Warren taps Haaland, 2 others as ‘co-chairs’

ALBUQUERQUE — Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren has named U.S. Reps. Deb Haaland, Ayanna Pressley and Katie Porter as her campaign co-chairs.
Warren made the announcement Friday on social media with a video of the congresswomen at her campaign rallies. Haaland of Albuquerque is one of the first Native American women elected to the U.S. House. Pressley was elected to her Boston-area seat after defeating a Democratic incumbent in a primary last year. She is the first black woman elected to Congress from Massachusetts. Porter’s represents a district south of Los Angeles.
