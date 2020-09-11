A private pilot in training blew out a tire while landing at the Santa Fe Regional Airport on Friday afternoon.
The Santa Fe Fire Department's on-duty battalion chief, David Sandoval, said the department’s crash rescue truck responded around 1 p.m. to a report from the control tower of a plane becoming disabled on the runway.
“We had a pilot in training that got a little heavy on the breaks and blew out a tire,” Sandoval said.
Sandoval said there was no crash, no fire and no injuries, but the plane was blocking the runway and would be towed out of the way.
Sandoval said the incident involved a Vietnam-era two-seater jet called an Albatros.
