ALBUQUERQUE — A lapel video shows an Albuquerque police officer accused of running a red light and crashing into a vehicle was streaming YouTube on a laptop before the accident.
The footage obtained by KOB-TV shows Officer Bryce Willsey streaming on a department-issued laptop inside the patrol car a clip on how to play a popular video game moments before the December 2017 crash.
Records show Willsey’s patrol car struck a female victim who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The victim later received a $40,000 payout in a settlement with the city of Albuquerque.
