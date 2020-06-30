Video surveillance footage shows three people spray-painting the obelisk on the Santa Fe Plaza during the early morning hours of June 22, according to a news release the city issued Tuesday.
The Santa Fe Police Department is still investigating the vandalism, and Santa Fe Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of those involved.
The vandals, who have not been identified, arrived at the Plaza on bicycles just before 2 a.m.
"The suspects are later seen spray painting the monument before riding their bicycles away from the Plaza," the news release states.
The following morning, people discovered the obelisk had been heavily spray-painted and portions of its inscription panel were chipped off.
Later that day, the owner of India Palace, a downtown restaurant less than three blocks from the Plaza, discovered the business also had been vandalized.
Furniture and walls were damaged and broken, and racial slurs were spray-painted on walls inside the restaurant.
No one has been charged in either crime.
The city asks anyone with information about the vandalism to call Crime Stoppers at 505-955-5050.
