Santa Fe firefighters quickly extinguished a house fire early Thursday morning on Avenida de las Campanas, across from Kearny Elementary School.
Smoke from the fire was visible as far away as the Santa Fe Airport yet the damage was contained to an uninhabited house and minor damage to a garage of a neighboring house.
Neighbors told firefighters the house had been vacant for quite awhile. No one was injured.
Battalion Chief Josh Mihelcic praised firefighters for limiting the fire's spread. He said fire investigators have not yet determined the cause.
