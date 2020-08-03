The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $1.07 million grant to the University of New Mexico's Memory and Aging Center to conduct research regarding Alzheimer’s disease among rural populations.
Approximately 43,000 New Mexicans suffer from Alzheimer's disease or other forms of dementia. The Alzheimer’s Association has said this number is likely to rise to 53,000 New Mexicans by 2025.
The federal grant will support the Memory and Aging Center’s initiative to improve mental health care in rural New Mexico, with a specific focus on addressing health disparities in Native American and Hispanic communities, according to a news release on the funding.
The grant also will assist the center in procuring mobile MRI scanners. The devices will be used to gather data that will help determine the best way to treat Native American and Hispanic patients, the news release said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.