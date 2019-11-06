ALBUQUERQUE — The longest-serving senior administrator at the University of New Mexico said he is planning to retire next year.
Dr. Paul Roth announced Wednesday he’s stepping down as dean of the UNM medical school, chancellor of the UNM Health Sciences Center and chief executive officer of the UNM Health System once his replacement is in place.
Roth had been a fixture at UNM for more than four decades.
He came to UNM in 1976 for a family practice residency program and became a professor of emergency medicine in 1993.
For the last 26 years, Roth has been the dean of the medical school and he’s been chancellor of health sciences for 14 years.
After his retirement, Roth plans to work part time in the School of Medicine directly with students.
