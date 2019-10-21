ALBUQUERQUE — A University of New Mexico law student is suing the school and a construction company for kicking up dust.
KRQE-TV reported Zacary Wilson-Fetrow this month filed a lawsuit in Albuquerque District Court over public nuisance and negligence in connection with construction around the law school.
Wilson-Fetrow says dust from construction caused a terrible rash and respiratory problems. He says students were never given prior warning about construction.
Wilson-Fetrow is seeking around $400,000 in damages.
The University of New Mexico declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Wilson-Fetrow is representing himself.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.