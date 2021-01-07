New Mexico and Santa Fe saw an uptick in unemployment claims for the week ending Jan. 2, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.
Statewide, initial claims rose by 579 to 4,166. In Santa Fe, new claims edged up from 227 the week ending Dec. 26 to 252 on Jan. 2.
The federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provided jobless benefits to around 30,000 self-employed workers in New Mexico, will resume Sunday.
Also on Sunday, all regular and self-employed workers eligible for unemployment insurance benefits will get an extra $300 per week through March 13 with the federal Continued Assistance for Unemployed Workers program.
New Mexico weekly unemployment claims since March 8
Dec. 27-Jan. 2: 4,166 (self-employed federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance was temporarily discontinued)
Dec. 20-26: 3,587 (655)
Dec. 13-19: 4,802 (1,128)
Dec. 6- 12: 5,100 (1,321)
Nov. 29-Dec. 5: 7,959 (1,631)
Nov. 22-28: 8,337 (1,398)
Nov. 15-21: 12,159 (1,622)
Nov. 8-14: 5,034 (1,010)
Nov. 1-7: 3,848 (985)
Oct. 25-31: 4,209 (1,122)
Oct. 18-24: 3,818 (1,191)
Oct. 11-17: 3,641 (1,138)
Oct. 4-10: 3,918 (965)
Sept. 27-Oct 3: 3,314 (1,224)
Sept. 20-26: 3,067 (1,279)
Sept. 13-19: 3,314 (1,374)
Sept. 6-12: 3,048 (1,270)
Aug. 30-Sept. 5: 3,357 (1,264)
Aug. 23-29: 3,410 (1,434)
Aug 16-22: 3,725 (1,547)
Aug. 9-15: 4,175 (1,626)
Aug. 2-8: 4,359 (1,576)
July 26-Aug. 1: 5,117 (2,631)
July 19-25: 6,402 (3,649)
July 12-18: 6,881 (3,270)
July 5-11: 5,758 (2,661)
June 28-July 4: 4,935 (2,527)
June 21-27: 4,435 (2,131)
June 14-20: 4,236 (2,059)
June 7-13: 4,536 (2,091)
May 31-June 6: 5,290 (2,327)
May 24-30: 6,672 (2,437)
May 17-23: 9,524 (3,141)
May 10-16: 7,356 (3,253)
May 3-9: 8,024 (4,714)
April 26-May 2: 13,675 (17,850)
April 19-25: 12,093 (66)
April 12-18: 13,621
April 5-11: 19,043
March 29-April 4: 26,132
March 22-28: 27,849
March 15-21: 18,105
March 8-14: 869
Source: New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions
New Mexico unemployment rate on Dec. 26: 5.49 percent, down .74 percentage point. National unemployment rate was 3.5 percent, unchanged from prior week.
Source: U.S. Department of Labor
