Two more District Court judges have declined to hear state Sen. Richard Martinez’s drunken-driving case, citing ties to the longtime Española lawmaker.
Martinez, 66, was charged June 28 with aggravated DWI and reckless driving after he was accused of driving his Mercedes SUV into the back of a Jeep stopped at a red light at an Española intersection.
The senator refused a breath-alcohol test, failed field sobriety tests and admitted he had been drinking, police said.
On Friday, District Judge Matthew J. Wilson of Santa Fe County recused himself from Martinez’s case, saying in a court filing, “I know Mr. Martinez and it would be difficult for the Court to be fair and impartial in this case.”
On Tuesday, District Judge Sylvia LaMar, also of Santa Fe County, did the same.
“Mr. Martinez met with me when I was campaigning and it will be difficult for me to be fair and impartial,” LaMar wrote in her filing.
District Judge T. Glenn Ellington of Santa Fe County recused himself Aug. 13.
Three county magistrates and District Attorney Marco Serna also recused themselves from Martinez’s case. Later, attorneys from both sides — the state Attorney General’s Office and Martinez’s attorney, David Foster — preemptively excused district judges Jason Lidyard of Rio Arriba County and Mary Marlowe Sommer of Santa Fe County.