Firefighters rescued a person trapped in a car that crashed Saturday night on Interstate 25 south of Santa Fe near Glorieta.
Two other vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred just before 9 p.m., said Dusty Francisco, a New Mexico State Police spokesman.
The person who was trapped was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. At least one other person was injured in the crash, Francisco said.
Police continued to investigate the accident Sunday.
Driving past this accident last night one would the thought everyone involved would have perished. It’s truly a miracle if all survived this accident. One car was completely a flame and the second looked disintegrated. The 50 or so yards between the two vehicles was completely littered with debris.
