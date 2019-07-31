Santa Fe’s two south-side District 4 city councilors are growing increasingly frustrated over the profusion of weeds and what they described as the city’s failure and apparent inability to bring them under control.
“Of all the complaints I get, which are many, weeds are at the top,” Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler said during Wednesday’s City Council meeting. “I just wish that we had some better mechanism for addressing this because by the time the weeds are addressed, if they are, we’re going to have snow on them, and maybe the complaints will go away. I’m not sure. People will think they’re Christmas trees by then.”
Councilor Mike Harris didn’t mince words and laid the blame squarely on Parks and Recreation Director John Muñoz, though he didn’t identify him by name.
“I’ve talked for three years about weeds. I’ve characterized it as a visible sign of failure and certainly in District 4 if you drive down Rodeo Road and Zia Road, you cannot dispute it’s a visible sign of failure,” Harris said. “I’ll have to say it. It’s the leadership in the Parks and Recreation Department that’s failing us on this matter. It’s just that simple.”