A truck hit an overhead powerline near San Mateo Drive and Pacheco Street, knocking out electricity Wednesday afternoon for 2,407 households in central Santa Fe, according to Public Service Company of New Mexico.
The outage lasted from 1:21 p.m. to 3:08 p.m. in the area bounded by Potencia Street, St. Michael’s Drive, Galisteo Street and San Felipe Avenue, PNM spokeswoman Kelly-Renae Huber said.
The powerline that was struck then damaged a nearby transformer, Huber said.
The power was restored to all but six customers in less than two hours, she said.