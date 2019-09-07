Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, two trucks were involved in a collision at the corner of West Barcelona Road and Don Gaspar Avenue that caused one of the vehicles to roll over, according to a Santa Fe police spokesman. No serious injuries or fatalities were reported.
A white Mazda pickup truck rolled over, trapping the driver, who was reported to be conscious when responders arrived. The 42-year old man was taken to the hospital to be kept overnight for observation but was in stable condition.
A second Nissan truck with Illinois plates was involved. The driver was not identified.
Drugs or alcohol are not being considered as factors in the crash, the spokesman said.