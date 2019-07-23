Tia Sophia’s founder Jim Maryol dies at 76

Funeral services are scheduled for Jim Maryol, founder and long-time owner of the popular downtown Santa Fe eatery Tia Sophia’s, who died Thursday. He was 76.
He and his wife, Ann, opened Tia Sophia’s in 1975, but the restaurant is now owned by their son, Nick Maryol.
A notice posted at the West San Francisco Street eatery says it will be closed Thursday for Jim Maryol’s noon funeral at St. Elias Orthodox Church, 46 Calle Electra, in Eldorado. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery.
The notice says that will be the second of two services, the first of which is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday at St. Elias.
Jim Maryol is part of a family that has owned and operated a number of Santa Fe restaurants, including Tia Sophia’s, Tomasita’s and Atrisco Café & Bar.
The son of Greek immigrants, Maryol named his restaurant after his mother, Sophia. His sister, Georgia, founded Tomasita’s. Along with four other siblings, they grew up working with Sophia at Central Café in Albuquerque, where Jim Maryol was born.