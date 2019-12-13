A Judicial Nominating Commission will send the names of three of the eight people who applied to be appointed to an upcoming judicial vacancy to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for consideration.
They are domestic relations hearing officer Shannon Broderick Bulman; Michael R. Jones a partner in the Santa Fe law firm of Clark, Jones and Pennington; and Linda Martinez-Palmer, a private practice attorney from Chimayó.
Whomever the governor appoints will fill a vacancy in the state's First Judicial District Court created by the upcoming retirement of state District Judge Raymond Ortiz, who primarily presides over a civil case docket.
The governor has 30 days to appoint one of the applicants or ask for more names.
The person she appoints will be required to win election to the post in the next general election and stand in retention elections every six years to remain on the bench.
