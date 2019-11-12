HOBBS — New Mexico State Police say a Texas woman has been killed in a rollover accident west of Hobbs.
They say Megan Nicole Kelso was driving a vehicle on U.S. 62 late Monday night when it left the roadway and rolled for unknown reasons.
Kelso, a resident of Midland, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
State Police say alcohol use doesn’t seem to be a factor in the crash, but seat belts appear to have not been utilized properly.
The crash remains under investigation.
