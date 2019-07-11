A 68-year-old Texas man died following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Cerrillos Road in Santa Fe that shut down northbound lanes for several hours, police said.
The crash between a Lexus SUV and a Ford hatchback, near the intersection of Cerrillos and Lujan Street, was reported around 2:15 p.m., Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said.
The Lexus overturned and ended up on the sidewalk, while the Ford was disabled in the northbound lanes of Cerrillos Road, which was strewn with debris from the crash, according to Valdez.
The driver of the SUV, Terry Dickerson of Ozona, Texas, died in the crash, Valdez said. A woman and a teenage boy in the vehicle and the female driver of the Ford were hospitalized and reported to be in stable condition, he said.
Valdez said alcohol and drugs did not appear to be factors in the crash, adding that Dickerson appeared to have experienced “some medical issue” that contributed to the collision. It was not yet known whether Dickerson’s death was due to the crash or the medical episode, he said.
The crash closed northbound lanes of Cerrillos until just after 8 p.m.