A man who robbed the Domino’s Pizza at St. Francis Drive and Cerrillos Road on Friday night got away with about $250, police said.
According to a Santa Fe Police Department report, the man walked into the restaurant around 8 p.m. and waved a gun around while saying, “Give me the [expletive] money.”
The store manager was making pizza when he heard employees screaming inside the restaurant and running toward the back of the store.
The manager gave the man money, and the man left the restaurant and headed toward a neighboring Chevron gas station on foot.
There were multiple teenage employees working at the restaurant at the time of the robbery, the police report states. They rushed to the back of the restaurant, where they called 911 and waited for police to arrive.
“Sadly I never thought this would happen to me, but yes, I felt as if [the manager] didn’t comply with him, he would’ve shot us,” one of the teenage employees said, according to the report.
According to an officer who responded to the scene, the man matched the description of a person reported for shoplifting at Big R earlier the same day.
Surveillance footage from Big R shows a man going to the register and asking the cashier to scan a Yeti Everglade cooler bag, a police report states, before grabbing the bag and running out of the store.
No arrests have been made for either incident.
