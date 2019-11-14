A technical failure with a national vehicle title database run by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators impacted New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division service this week.
The snag “did prevent New Mexico, and some other states, from performing certain title and registration transactions,” association spokeswoman Claire Jeffrey said in an email Thursday. “It has been resolved and is now operational.”
Several people called The New Mexican on Thursday to complain about long lines and inoperable computer systems. Charlie Moore, spokesman for the New Mexico Department of Taxation and Revenue, which oversees the Motor Vehicle Division, said there were “issues over the past couple of days, but it was not our computers. It did affect our customers. It had to do with the database for titles and registration. It did not impact all transactions.”
Founded in 1933, the nonprofit American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators represents state, provincial and territorial officials in the United States and Canada who administer and enforce motor vehicle laws, according to its website. Jeffrey said association officials were still looking into what states besides New Mexico had problems this week.
