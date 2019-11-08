ALBUQUERQUE — Members of a New Mexico taskforce established to address the deaths and disappearances of Native American women said they want to hear from victims and their family members in the coming year.
New Mexico officials convened the taskforce’s first meeting Friday afternoon in Albuquerque. The committee includes representatives of New Mexico tribes, state officials and victim advocates.
More than 60 members of the public also attended the meeting.
A bill signed by the governor this year calls for the committee to determine the scope of the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women in New Mexico. Members also are expected to identify factors that might be hindering law enforcement investigations. The taskforce has until November 2020 to report findings.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.