TAOS — Concerns over the future of Kit Carson Park have led some community members to form a group to reevaluate the how the park in the middle of Taos is used, particularly its designation as a concert venue.
Friends of Kit Carson Park has said in the past they are not against the park being used for music, as they do not oppose smaller shows, the Taos News reported. Instead, they are asking the town not to use the park for large shows that are loud and draw thousands of people.
Friends of Kit Carson Park plans a public meeting 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Kit Carson Electric boardroom to gather support for their cause and discuss the concerts at the park.
The meeting will include discussion about possible changes and steps the group can take in the future.