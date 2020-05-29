TAOS — Holy Cross Medical Center reported 13 new cases of the novel coronavirus Friday in Taos County, the largest surge in cases the county has seen since the virus reached New Mexico in mid-March.
All 13 patients have been contacted and advised to self-quarantine to prevent spreading the virus, hospital CEO Bill Patten said.
He did not know whether those who tested positive were locals or tourists. He also didn't have a breakdown by gender or age.
Medical professionals have conducted a total of 1,679 tests in Taos County as of Friday, Patten said, and the hospital has received 1,422 results.
At a drive-thru testing event at the hospital Friday morning, staff collected 94 specimens, Patten said.
