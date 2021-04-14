TAOS — Martin Rivera, 25, was sentenced to 17 years in prison this month after pleading guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter and other counts in a 2019 fatal shooting.

Rivera admitted to shooting Javier Muñoz, 33, on Oct. 19, 2019.

His plea deal included a list of other charges he had racked up over the past five years: shooting at or from a motor vehicle; receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm by a felon; armed robbery; and possession of a firearm or explosive by a prisoner.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.