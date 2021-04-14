TAOS — Martin Rivera, 25, was sentenced to 17 years in prison this month after pleading guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter and other counts in a 2019 fatal shooting.
Rivera admitted to shooting Javier Muñoz, 33, on Oct. 19, 2019.
His plea deal included a list of other charges he had racked up over the past five years: shooting at or from a motor vehicle; receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm by a felon; armed robbery; and possession of a firearm or explosive by a prisoner.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.