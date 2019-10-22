ALBUQUERQUE — A SWAT team looking for a suspected accomplice in a forged-check case was forced to break up a birthday party for an 8-year-old Albuquerque boy.
KOAT-TV reported the armed SWAT team on Saturday surrounded Christina Rain’s home as she held a birthday gathering for her son and had to try to corral the young attendees inside.
A suspect had fled police from a Walmart and eventually barricade himself in the storage shed in Rain’s backyard.
Police then ordered Rain and the rest of the party-goers out of the house and to a nearby park.
Authorities say the man was taken into custody.
After the excitement, Rain told a KOAT-TV reporter the young partygoers were heading back to the house to have some birthday cake.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.