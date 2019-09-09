FARMINGTON — Investigators are asking for help from the public in connection with a string of suspicious fires on the Navajo Nation.
The Farmington Daily Times reported that the Bureau of Indian Affairs Wildland Fire Management Navajo Region is offering a reward to anyone with information about fires that have occurred since July at Navajo Agricultural Products Industry.
An alert was posted Sept. 4 on the agency’s Facebook page, stating that a series of fires have occurred at Navajo Agricultural Products Industry in areas south and east of Ojo Amarillo.
Authorities say there have been at least four fires since July 26.