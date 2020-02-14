Maury Elliott, who is accused of raping two underage girls and woman in Santa Fe, was arrested Thursday in Clark County, Nev.
"We are working with the [First District Attorney's Office] on extradition papers at this time," Greg Gurulé, the spokesman for the Santa Fe Police Department, wrote in an email Friday.
Santa Fe County Magistrate Court issued a nationwide warrant for Elliott's arrest on Jan. 16 after he was charged with two counts of criminal sexual penetration in an assault he is accused of committing on Jan. 10.
Elliott, 23, told a District Court judge he planned to live in Las Vegas, Nev., at a hearing on Jan. 6, in a separate case in which he is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl.
He moved out of state before he was charged in the Jan. 10 assault.
He was charged with rape again on Jan. 22, according to court records, on accusations he raped a 17-year-old girl on Sept. 28.
