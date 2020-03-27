A vehicle chase involving three law enforcement agencies ended in an arrest north of Santa Fe.
Santa Fe police Lt. Lawrence Barnett said officers were called to the Shell gas station near N.M. 599 and Airport Road at about 5:40 p.m. Friday for a report of a robbery.
The incident turned out to be a carjacking, police said.
"The suspect was armed with a firearm, which they described as a pistol," Barnett said.
When a Santa Fe County sheriff's deputy tried to pull the vehicle over, the suspect fled, Barnett said.
Santa Fe police officers used a spike strip to try to stop the vehicle near N.M. 599 and Ridgetop Road, but it continued north on U.S. 84-285.
Sheriff's deputies and New Mexico State Police pursued the vehicle and made an arrest.
Barnett referred questions about the arrest to the sheriff's office.
Sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos said he had yet to receive the report on the incident and would not be able to provide any additional information Friday night.
