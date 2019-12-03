Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office announced Tuesday a four-day job fair in Albuquerque that will attempt to fill hundreds of open government jobs across the state.
The “rapid-hire” event will take place at Tingley Coliseum at Expo New Mexico, where people looking for jobs can have their résumés reviewed on the spot, with interviews following shortly after, according to the Governor’s Office.
Staff will be on-site to review résumés from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Other job seekers can go to their local New Mexico Workforce Connection office to set up video-conference interviews.
State Personnel Director Pamela Coleman said in a statement: “No matter what level of experience you have, it’s likely there is a job in state government for you.”
