Santa Fe County had just three new coronavirus cases Tuesday, state health officials reported. The infections were among 148 statewide.
Health officials said seven more New Mexico residents had died from COVID-19. Among them were a woman over 100 from Chaves County and a woman in her 20s from Eddy County.
The new cases bring the statewide caseload to 197,377 since the pandemic began in March 2020. So far, 3,932 New Mexico people have died from the illness.
There were 110 patients in the state hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Data from the state Department of Health showed nearly 1.2 million doses of coronavirus vaccine had been administered statewide by Tuesday, including 111,257 given in a seven-day period.
More than 44 percent of New Mexicans 16 and over have had at least one dose, and 27.3 percent are fully vaccinated, the data showed.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
What is survival rate for those under 75 with no co-morbidities? Gee, I wonder why the Santa Fe "Daily Democrat" won't publish those facts? Are folks dying FROM covid or with covid? Did we have any flu deaths in 2020? Pneumonia deaths? What are those facts? I understand asking questions is against the nanny state mentality of Santa Fe. Fear and Panic is the daily message with covid.
If you were really interested in these numbers, it's almost trivial to look them up.
This from/with distinction is getting really old Mark. If you had blood clotting problems, took a hike in the mountains, got attacked by a cougar or bear (unlikely, but possible) and bled out from the wounds you received, did you did from an animal attack or with an animal attack? And would anyone actually care about the distinction?
The Financial Times, an august conservative outlet published in London has daily graphs including excess morbidity, which for the USA is currently running at around 99k/week (that is, almost 100k people die every week above the levels we'd expect from historical data).
https://www.ft.com/content/a2901ce8-5eb7-4633-b89c-cbdf5b386938
Their quote:
"There are concerns, however, that reported Covid-19 deaths are not capturing the true impact of coronavirus on mortality around the world. The FT has gathered and analysed data on excess mortality — the numbers of deaths over and above the historical average — across the globe, and has found that numbers of deaths in some countries are more than 50 per cent higher than usual. In many countries, these excess deaths exceed reported numbers of Covid-19 deaths by large margins."
The "facts" are easy to find, but not as easy as posting content free whining in a local newspaper.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.