New Mexico State Police announced Tuesday officers will begin citing businesses that fail to comply with the governor's emergency public health order calling for those deemed "nonessential" to close and others to limit the number of customers inside to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On Monday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham added new restrictions and extended the order until April 30.
Stores allowed to remain open must limit the number of shoppers to 20 percent of the building capacity.
"New Mexico State Police has been educating non-compliant establishments and has given them a reasonable opportunity to adapt," the agency said in a news release, adding "not all businesses and people are following the order."
A business found to be out of compliance first will be issued a cease-and-desist order, state police said. A second violation will lead to a petty misdemeanor citation. Businesses with three or more violations will face up to a $5,000 civil penalty.
State Police Chief Tim Johnson said violations of the public health order are "putting our officers, law enforcement all across the state and the public in jeopardy — and it risks increasing the already significant strain on our health care professionals.”
